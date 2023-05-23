Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp rolls out ​‘edit’ feature for messages | Here's how to use

Meta Platforms Inc-owned messaging app WhatsApp is all set to roll out the much anticipated feature of editing a message, permitting its users to alter messages as long as 15 minutes after they are sent.

In a blog post, WhatsApp stated, "For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages."

The blog post stated, "From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chat."

Simply long-press on a sent message to use the new tool, then select "Edit" from the menu.

While your friends won't be able to see the edit history, the word "edited" will appear next to edited messages so they can see the change.

"As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption," WhatsApp added.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, also wrote on his Facebook page about the new feature, "You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they're sent!".

