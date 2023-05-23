Apple's upcoming iOS 17 will provide users with the ability to download and sideload apps- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE STORE SAKET Apple's upcoming iOS 17 will provide users with the ability to download and sideload apps

Apple Inc., the prominent technology brand, is preparing to unveil a fresh software iteration for its iPhones. Recent reports indicate that Apple intends to present iOS 17 at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, slated to commence on June 5. This event is anticipated to serve as a platform for developers, where Tim Cook and his team will announce and demonstrate the next-gen operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

What is new and special about the new iOS 17?

Initial rumours indicated that iOS 17 would be a minor update building upon iOS 16, primarily aimed at enhancing the overall software stability. However, recent reports now suggest that iOS 17 will introduce several exciting features. These additions may encompass app sideloading, a revamped Control Center, and specialized optimization for Apple's forthcoming Reality Pro headset. Moreover, internal modifications are anticipated to be made to support the upcoming iPhone 15 series, potentially featuring a USB Type-C port.

The influence of EU regulations in encouraging Apple to enable greater flexibility in iPhone software, potentially enabling app sideloading similar to Android devices, cannot be overlooked. However, it remains uncertain whether iOS 17 will incorporate third-party app stores or provide users with the ability to download and sideload apps directly from the web. Additionally, it should be noted that Apple's Control Center has not undergone significant changes for quite some time.

Which iPhones will be supporting the new iOS 17?

Apple is expected to exclude iPhone 8 and older models from the list of devices supported by iOS 17. Furthermore, there are indications that even the iPhone X may not receive the iOS 17 update. Any iPhone released from the iPhone XS onwards, including the latest iPhone 14 series, is anticipated to be eligible for the iOS 17 update.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp will now let you save draft messages in the chat box: Know how

ALSO READ: Google Pay introduces new RuPay Credit Card support on UPI: How to use?

Latest Technology News