Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple's upcoming iOS 17 will provide users with the ability to download and sideload apps- Know more

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 will provide users with the ability to download and sideload apps- Know more

iOS 17 would be a minor update building upon iOS 16, primarily aimed at enhancing the overall software stability. However, recent reports now suggest that iOS 17 will introduce several exciting features.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 19:29 IST
Apple
Image Source : APPLE STORE SAKET Apple's upcoming iOS 17 will provide users with the ability to download and sideload apps

Apple Inc., the prominent technology brand, is preparing to unveil a fresh software iteration for its iPhones. Recent reports indicate that Apple intends to present iOS 17 at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, slated to commence on June 5. This event is anticipated to serve as a platform for developers, where Tim Cook and his team will announce and demonstrate the next-gen operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

What is new and special about the new iOS 17?

Initial rumours indicated that iOS 17 would be a minor update building upon iOS 16, primarily aimed at enhancing the overall software stability. However, recent reports now suggest that iOS 17 will introduce several exciting features. These additions may encompass app sideloading, a revamped Control Center, and specialized optimization for Apple's forthcoming Reality Pro headset. Moreover, internal modifications are anticipated to be made to support the upcoming iPhone 15 series, potentially featuring a USB Type-C port.

The influence of EU regulations in encouraging Apple to enable greater flexibility in iPhone software, potentially enabling app sideloading similar to Android devices, cannot be overlooked. However, it remains uncertain whether iOS 17 will incorporate third-party app stores or provide users with the ability to download and sideload apps directly from the web. Additionally, it should be noted that Apple's Control Center has not undergone significant changes for quite some time.

Which iPhones will be supporting the new iOS 17?

Apple is expected to exclude iPhone 8 and older models from the list of devices supported by iOS 17. Furthermore, there are indications that even the iPhone X may not receive the iOS 17 update. Any iPhone released from the iPhone XS onwards, including the latest iPhone 14 series, is anticipated to be eligible for the iOS 17 update.

Related Stories
Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Apple rolling out iOS 16.5 beta 1 to the registered developers

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Five Apple arcade games you must try

Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

Tim Cook to inaugurate the two Apple retail stores in India: Know the plans

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple TV adds 'multiview' feature for sports streams: Know more

Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate unveiled: All you need to know

Apple Card's savings accounts with 4.15% interest rate unveiled: All you need to know

Apple's Delhi store opens, Tim Cook welcomes customers - WATCH

Apple's Delhi store opens, Tim Cook welcomes customers - WATCH

Apple Update: 32 and 42-inch OLED displays set to go official by 2027

Apple Update: 32 and 42-inch OLED displays set to go official by 2027

How India leads the global refurbished smartphone market?

How India leads the global refurbished smartphone market?

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple wins the case against Fortnite on antitrust issue

Apple and Google launches an initiative to restrict unwanted tracking

Apple and Google launches an initiative to restrict unwanted tracking

Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

Foxconn acquires enormous 1.2 million sq. ft site in Bengaluru for over 1 billion rupees

Apple to release iOS 16.5 by next week with small changes: Know everything

Apple to release iOS 16.5 by next week with small changes: Know everything

Tata Group will assemble the upcoming iPhones 15 in India: All you need to know

Tata Group will assemble the upcoming iPhones 15 in India: All you need to know

Apple's long-awaited AR headset may finally be announced in June

Apple's long-awaited AR headset may finally be announced in June

Apple iPhones will speak in your voice soon, with just 15 minutes of training: Know how

Apple iPhones will speak in your voice soon, with just 15 minutes of training: Know how

ALSO READ: WhatsApp will now let you save draft messages in the chat box: Know how

ALSO READ: Google Pay introduces new RuPay Credit Card support on UPI: How to use?

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News