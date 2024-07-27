Bengaluru: Man accused of killing woman in PG arrested from MP, CCTV footage emerges

Follow us on Image Source : X CCTV footage of the murder

A man accused of brutally killing a woman from Bihar at a paying guest accommodation at Koramangala in Bengaluru has been arrested from Madhya Pradesh. On Friday CCTV footage of the said incident emerged purportedly showing gruesome details of the crime. According to police, the assailant sneaked and killed 24-year-old Kriti Kumari on July 23 night.

Police sources said the victim was staying with another woman. A few days ago, Kriti Kumari's roommate had moved out of the paying guest accommodation. It is suspected that she had gone to stay with her boyfriend.

On July 23, the woman returned to the PG to stay with Kriti Kumari.Sources suspect that the assailant had doubts that Kriti Kumari could be instrumental behind the change of her roommate's mind.

The footage shared by the police shows that the man walked into the corridor of the paying guest holding a polythene bag. He then knocked on the door and dragged the woman out. The victim resisted the attack but was soon overpowered by the murderer, who slit her throat and ran away.

Hearing the loud noise, other women among the paying guests came running, but they could not save her. "Kriti Kumari hailed from Bihar. She was working in a private company in the city. The incident might have happened on July 23 at about 11 pm," a police officer said.