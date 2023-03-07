Tuesday, March 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Copilot to simplify the workflow: Know-how?

Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Copilot to simplify the workflow: Know-how?

The Copilot in 'Dynamics 365 Customer Insights' and 'Dynamics 365 Marketing' allows marketers to simplify their workflow in data exploration, audience segmentation and content creation.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: March 07, 2023 13:54 IST
Microsoft
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft

Microsoft has recently announced the 'next generation' of AI product updates across its business applications portfolio, including the launch of the new 'Dynamics 365 Copilot', to provide interactive, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistance across all business functions.

ALSO READ: Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organisations can provide their workers with AI tools built for sales, operations, supply chain roles, service and marketing, the tech giant said in a blog post yesterday.

As per the tech giant's recent survey on business trends, about 9 out of 10, workers expect to use artificial intelligence for reducing the repetitive tasks in their jobs.

ALSO READ: 63% of tech workers started their own firm post-layoff: Report

In order to automate 'tedious' tasks and open up the workforce's full creative potential, the new Dynamics 365 Copilot is capable to make use of the recent developments in generative AI.

It further added: "Dynamics 365 Copilot puts Customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) to work for business users to accelerate their pace of innovation and improve business outcomes in every line of business."

ALSO READ: Apple likely to launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in the yellow colour variant

Related Stories
Microsoft launches real-time voice translation in Skype

Microsoft launches real-time voice translation in Skype

Microsoft redesigns Skype with new themes and colour options: Know-more

Microsoft redesigns Skype with new themes and colour options: Know-more

Microsoft reveals its best Xbox games of 2022

Microsoft reveals its best Xbox games of 2022

Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Microsoft likely to lay off thousands of employees today to cut around 5% of its workforce: Reports

Microsoft likely to lay off thousands of employees today to cut around 5% of its workforce: Reports

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Tech employees earning up to $1 million per year got laid off: Know-why?

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, and Pro downloads from the sale

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft Apps down: Know why thousands of users are unable to access

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

Microsoft clarifies the reason for recent mega outrage: All you need to know

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Google loses over $100 billion market value after AI chatbot Bard provides a false response

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing now open for beta testing, starts sending invites for people

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Microsoft Windows 11 can run on Apple's M1, and M2 Macs now: Know-how

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

Microsoft Teams to get a new version soon: What to expect?

Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro at Rs 7,999: Availability, features and more

Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro at Rs 7,999: Availability, features and more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

Microsoft Bing AI increases chat limits: Know-more

'India gives hope for future, can solve big problems even when world is...', says Bill Gates

'India gives hope for future, can solve big problems even when world is...', says Bill Gates

AI Chatbot features on Microsoft Bing, Edge and Skype for Smartphones

AI Chatbot features on Microsoft Bing, Edge and Skype for Smartphones

Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

Bing, Edge now available on iOS and Android devices: Know how it works

Microsoft introduces Azure Operator Nexus to run their carrier-grade workloads

Microsoft introduces Azure Operator Nexus to run their carrier-grade workloads

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box: Know the benefits

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box: Know the benefits

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Microsoft unveils Kosmos-1,a new AI model to race up with ChatGPT

Windows 11 to get new enhanced audio mixer

Windows 11 to get new enhanced audio mixer

For instance, Copilot in 'Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales' further helps the seller to reduce the time they spend on 'clerical' tasks (reported IANS). 

Furthermore, the Copilot in 'Dynamics 365 Customer Insights' and 'Dynamics 365 Marketing' allows marketers to simplify their workflow in data exploration, audience segmentation and content creation.

The tech giant further mentioned: "Dynamics 365 Copilot brings the latest AI breakthroughs to every line of business, improving customer experience, employee experience and operational efficiency." 

ALSO READ: Summer essentials: Room coolers under Rs 10,000

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News