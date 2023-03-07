Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Copilot to simplify the workflow: Know-how?

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft

Microsoft has recently announced the 'next generation' of AI product updates across its business applications portfolio, including the launch of the new 'Dynamics 365 Copilot', to provide interactive, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistance across all business functions.

With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organisations can provide their workers with AI tools built for sales, operations, supply chain roles, service and marketing, the tech giant said in a blog post yesterday.

As per the tech giant's recent survey on business trends, about 9 out of 10, workers expect to use artificial intelligence for reducing the repetitive tasks in their jobs.

In order to automate 'tedious' tasks and open up the workforce's full creative potential, the new Dynamics 365 Copilot is capable to make use of the recent developments in generative AI.

It further added: "Dynamics 365 Copilot puts Customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) to work for business users to accelerate their pace of innovation and improve business outcomes in every line of business."

For instance, Copilot in 'Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales' further helps the seller to reduce the time they spend on 'clerical' tasks (reported IANS).

Furthermore, the Copilot in 'Dynamics 365 Customer Insights' and 'Dynamics 365 Marketing' allows marketers to simplify their workflow in data exploration, audience segmentation and content creation.

The tech giant further mentioned: "Dynamics 365 Copilot brings the latest AI breakthroughs to every line of business, improving customer experience, employee experience and operational efficiency."

