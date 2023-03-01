Saturday, April 01, 2023
     
International Women's Day 2023: Apple Watch launches March activity challenge for users

Apple is reportedly planning to bring a new health and fitness challenge for its Apple Watch users for International Women's Day, which will be celebrated on March 8, 2023. Users will have to work out for 20 minutes every day, to participate in the challenge.

Updated on: April 01, 2023 20:45 IST
Apple Watch, International womens day
Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch

International Women's Day 2023: Apple is set to bring a new challenge for women wearing Apple Watch. The tech giant has announced an Activity Challenge for the users, which will be displayed on the Apple Watch. The users of the watch will get a notification in the coming days which will lead them up to the event. Winners of the challenge will earn the International Women's Day award.

How to win the Activity challenge award?

The women users of the Apple Watch will have to work out for a minimum of 20 minutes. The workout could be of any kind- cycling, swimming, running, exercising, yoga and more, which they could.  

On March 8, the day of International Women's Day, Apple will record the time for workouts done by the users, via the workout app or any other app which the users have paired their apple watch with. This way, they will analyse who did the maximum workout and this showcases the support for the empowerment of women across the world from the tech giant. 

Apple Watch owners will earn the award by unlocking a dedicated badge in the Fitness app. Also, the winner will get a series of new animated stickers which could be used by the watch bearer, in the FaceTime and Messages apps.

The International Women's Day award on Apple Watch will follow the new challenges that were introduced on Black History Month, Lunar New Year and Heart Month in February itself.

