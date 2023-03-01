Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Vivo V27 series launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

The Vivo V27 and V27 Pro are new phones launched in India with impressive features such as a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, 50MP front camera, 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and in-display fingerprint sensor.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2023 16:23 IST
Vivo v27 series, vivo
Image Source : VIVO vivo V27 series

Vivo has launched its Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro in India. The new launches are successors to last year's V25 series and boast a unique colour-changing back panel, which alters its colour when exposed to bright light.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

The Vivo V27 series features a curved display that gives the phone a luxurious look and comes with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security, and triple camera sensors at the back. These phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and run on the Android 13 operating system. Additionally, they support 66W fast charging.

ALSO READ: MWC 2023: OnePlus to launch foldable smartphone this year- What to expect?

Vivo V27 Series Price And Availability

The Vivo V27 Pro is available in three different storage variants, including the 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs 37,999, the 8GB + 256GB model at Rs 39,999, and the 12GB + 256GB model at Rs 42,999. Customers can choose between Noble Black and Magic Blue colour options. Pre-bookings for the phone started on March 1st, and it will be available for purchase from March 6th.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V27 is launched with a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The phone will be available for purchase from March 23rd.

ALSO READ: How hackers are using iPhone passcode to steal money and data?

Vivo is offering some offers, including a cashback of up to Rs 3,500 when using ICICI, Kotak, and HDB bank cards. Customers can also enjoy a discount of Rs 1000 on Vivo TWS Air (with Vivo V27 Pro), and up to 40% off on V-Shield protection via offline stores. For online purchases, customers can avail of a flat discount of Rs 3,000 when paying with HDFC, Kotak, and ICICI Bank cards, as well as an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,500. 

Vivo V27 and V27 Pro: Key Specifications

Display:

  • 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution
  • Punch-hole cutout

Processor and Storage

  • Vivo V27 Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset
  • Vivo V27: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC
  • 8GB + 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB + 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Battery

  • 4,600mAh battery
  • 66W fast charging support

Connectivity

  • Bluetooth
  • GPS
  • 5G
  • dual-band Wi-Fi
  • USB Type-C port

Camera

  • 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor with OIS and LED flash
  • 8MP wide-angle lens
  • 2MP macro shooter
  • 50MP front shooter for selfies and video calls 

The Vivo V27 Pro will be available in two colour variants- Noble Black and Magic Blue colour options, and the Vivo V27 comes in Noble Black colour.

