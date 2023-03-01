Wednesday, March 01, 2023
     
Twitter down for hours, many users furious: Know what happened

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: March 01, 2023 17:53 IST
Twitter, the known microblogging social media platform was reported unresponsive by a number of users. More than a million users across the world reported their experience as another major global outage, leaving them unable to login to their accounts or post any tweets respectively. 

According to the outrage-detecting platform called Down Detector, it was reported around 3.47 PM IST that the platform is unresponsive and many could not post anything on their respective accounts. The outrage occurred across the world. 

Eventually, the reports related to the outage began emerging from users across the world, including countries like the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan and India as well. People were aggressively reporting the issues with the site and started sharing screenshots of their home page showing the error which welcomes the user- “ Welcome to Twitter! This is the best place to see what’s happening in your world. Find some people and topics to follow now.” 

Twitter down for hours, many users furious, making them furious: Know what happened

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a toned-down version of the iPhone 14

The problem was affecting both- mobile and desktop versions across the world. As the news of the global outage spread like a wildfire, many users even stated that they could still access their platforms. But the outrage has been a concern which keeps on surfacing once in a while almost every alternate month on the Elon Musk-owned platform. 

Twitter platform users used other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to express their concern about Twitter being unresponsive. Also, there were a number of jokes surfaced on the situation, whereas, others expressed their worry and concern related to the outage as the situation could have impacted their businesses and personal lives.

Recently, Elon Musk has said to make its algorithm an 'open source' for the users. and also, the platform fired more employees in an effort to reduce costs and streamline operations.  

