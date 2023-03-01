Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a toned-down version of iPhone 14

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone SE

Apple has reportedly restarted work on the iPhone SE 4 development. The weaker demand for the mid-to-low-end iPhone models previously led to the suspension of mass manufacturing of this model. Nevertheless, the changes have now been reinstated as a result of Apple's decision to feature its own 5G processors in the iPhone SE 4.

Apple SE 4 rumoured features

The Qualcomm processor in this model will be replaced with an internal 5G chip. Apple's 4nm-processed 5G baseband processor will be included in the iPhone SE 4. The phone will only support sub-6GHz. The mmWave and satellite communication technological difficulties will be Apple's biggest barrier.

The model could also have a display upgrade. Apple SE 4 will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen with fewer bezels.

If the trial with the iPhone SE4 is successful, Apple may explore employing their baseband chips in iPads and Apple watches. This is because watches and iPads "have fewer technological needs." It is claimed that this will increase Apple's hardware gross margin.

As for the future iPhone SE, its manufacturing is scheduled to commence in the first half of 2024.

