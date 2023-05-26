Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK ChatGPT app arrives in India, now available for iOS users

OpenAI has extended the availability of its ChatGPT app to iOS users in India as part of the company's broader expansion plans to include additional countries. The Microsoft-owned company aims to make its app accessible to a wider user base, now iOS users in India can utilize the ChatGPT app free of charge with the convenience of syncing their chat history across multiple devices.

Additionally, the app includes Whisper, OpenAI's open-source speech-recognition system which enables seamless voice input functionality.

Previously available in the United States, the app can now be accessed by iOS users in Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia, and the UAE.

Earlier this week, OpenAI expanded the ChatGPT app to 11 additional countries after initially launching the app in the US. Those include Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and the UK.

Apart from this, the company has considered user privacy as iOS users now have the option to disable chat history, providing users with control over their conversations and data within the app.

With an Android version in the pipeline, OpenAI aims to cater to a wider audience across different mobile platforms, "Android users, you're next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon," the company said in a blog post.

Furthermore, to enhance user experience, the company has also introduced a new feature called shared links which allows ChatGPT app users to create and share their conversations with others. Recipients of these shared links can either view the conversation or copy it to their chats which enables the continuation of the thread.

The shared links feature is currently being tested by a selected group of users in the alpha phase with plans to roll it out to all users, including free users, in the coming weeks, the company noted.

