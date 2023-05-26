Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google search gets a major upgrade with AI generative capabilities: Know more

Google has unveiled its plans to offer early access to new generative AI capabilities in Search, The company has announced that it would begin opening up access to these experimental features, such as Search Generative Experience (SGE), Code Tips, and Add to Sheets, to users who had signed up for the waitlist.

Once enrolled, users will gain access to the power of generative AI in Search, enabling them to streamline their search process, gain a deeper understanding of topics, explore different perspectives, and accomplish tasks more efficiently.

"Instead of asking a series of questions and piecing together that information yourself, Search now can do some of that heavy lifting for you," the company said.

The introduction of generative AI in Search will empower users to quickly grasp new topics, uncover concise tips tailored to specific queries, and explore a wide range of products and considerations while shopping.

To further enhance the user experience, Google has integrated a conversational mode within the search results. After viewing a snapshot of information, users will be presented with options to ask follow-up questions or select suggested next steps.

To participate in these cutting-edge experiments, users can easily opt-in by tapping the Labs icon on the latest version of the Google app for Android and iOS or Chrome desktops. Alternatively, users can visit the Labs site to check their waitlist status and access the new generative AI features.

With this move, the company aims to revolutionize the way users interact with Search, making it more intuitive, informative, and efficient. As access to these experimental features becomes available, users can expect a smarter and more dynamic search experience, driven by the advancements of artificial intelligence.

