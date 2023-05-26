Beware of the fatalities of AI tools like ChatGPT - Former Google CEO’s warning

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Former Google CEO warns about AI tools and its risks

AI tools like ChatGPT have gained significant popularity. However, concerns have been raised by influential figures in the tech industry regarding their potential negative impact. Elon Musk, among others, signed an open letter urging AI developers to temporarily suspend their work for at least six months. More recently, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt cautioned against the detrimental effects of artificial intelligence tools, highlighting the "existential risk" they pose, potentially resulting in harm or even loss of life for numerous individuals.

During a discussion at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council, Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google, raised profound apprehensions regarding the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). He emphasized the potential dangers that AI could present to humanity, expressing concerns about the possibility of significant harm or loss of life for a considerable number of individuals. Schmidt specifically mentioned two worrisome scenarios: the potential for AI systems to uncover previously unknown cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the risk of major breakthroughs in the field of biology. These remarks underscore the need for careful consideration and responsible development of AI technologies.

Schmidt said, “My concern with AI is actually existential, and existential risk is defined as many, many, many, many people harmed or killed. And there are scenarios not today but reasonably soon, where these systems will be able to find zero-day exploits in cyber issues or discover new kinds of biology,” he said.

In addition, Schmidt emphasized the critical role of government intervention in preventing the misuse of AI by individuals with malicious intent. He underscored the importance of implementing regulations and establishing robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure that AI technologies are not weaponized or employed for nefarious purposes. Schmidt's remarks highlight the necessity for proactive measures to safeguard against the potential harm that AI could inflict if inappropriately utilized.

With his extensive tenure as the CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011, followed by his role as executive chairman until 2015, Eric Schmidt possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the technology industry. Furthermore, his leadership of the US national security commission on AI highlights his deep understanding and authority in the field. Schmidt's distinguished background positions him as a highly knowledgeable and experienced figure, lending weight to his concerns and insights regarding the potential risks associated with artificial intelligence.

Similar concerns regarding AI have been voiced by other influential figures in the tech industry, including Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak. They have expressed apprehensions about various issues such as the proliferation of false information facilitated by AI and the potential displacement of jobs due to automation. These prominent individuals adding their voices to the discussion highlights the growing recognition of the potential risks and societal implications associated with artificial intelligence.

Eric Schmidt's cautionary message regarding advanced AI serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks it presents to humanity. His call for responsible governance and oversight reflects the urgency to address these risks and ensure that AI is harnessed for the betterment of society. This need for action has garnered substantial attention, with industry leaders increasingly acknowledging the significance of addressing the potential dangers associated with the rapid advancement of this technology. Schmidt's warning underscores the importance of proactive measures to shape the development and deployment of AI in a manner that prioritizes safety, ethics, and the overall well-being of humanity.

