Kerala's BevQ liquor app will make buying alcohol easy: How to book a time slot on Android?

After Delhi introduced a website for users to buy e-tokens for alcohol shopping, Kerala's State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) has now introduced the much-anticipated BevQ liquor app to solve the same purpose. The app has received approval from Google and has now made its entry on the Google Play Store. Read on to know more about the app.

BevQ liquor app: What it is?

The BevQ app is developed by Kochi-based startup called Faircode Technologies Private Limited. As alcohol sales resume in Kerala, the app will let users book a 15-minute time slot online so that buying liquor gets easy while maintaining social distancing. Users will be able to book a time slot and only 5 people can stand in a queue with only 50 people allowed to visit the liquor shop per hour. Liquor will be sold in Kerala from 9 am onwards via bars, beer parlours, BEVCO and Consumerfed outlets.

To recall, the app is similar to the Delhi Government's initiative to allot people with e-tokens to buy liquor. In Delhi, users are required to visit the official website, enter their credentials, and get an e-token with the time slot to buy alcohol. This way, users will be able to buy liquor and maintain the norms of social distancing.

Meanwhile, Zomato and Swiggy have also begun delivering alcohol to people's houses in select cities in the country so that people don't go out and get the stuff they need at home, much like groceries and other essentials.

BevQ liquor app: How to download?

The BevQ app is now live on the Google Play Store, however, simply searching it by its name won't show the search result. A report by Manoramaonlline suggests that you type in the keyword 'ksbcvirtualq' to find the app on the Google Play Store and go for the third option that appears. Once you see the option, just tap on it and select the 'Install' option to download it. Alternatively, you can head over to the link over here to get the app.

However, it isn't available on the App Store at the time of writing and there is no word on its availability for iOS users.

BevQ liquor app: How to use on Android?

Once you get the BevQ app, using it is quite simple. You just need to follow these simple steps:

Open the app

Enter your PIN code, name and phone number

You will receive an OTP, just enter that

You will receive the e-token with a time slot and a QR code. All you need to do is show the token at the liquor store to buy alcohol

One thing worth noting is that the app is currently in its initial stage and is prone to various glitches. It is reported that users are facing issues with the OTP that they fail to receive. This has led to a negative rating on the Google Play Store. However, you must wait for the BevQ app to get more stable with a possible update.

