Zomato now delivering liquor in more cities: How to order alcohol via Zomato app on Android, iOS?

Ever since the Coronavirus has become a threat worldwide, it's best advised to stay at home as much as possible. While people have started ordering groceries and other essentials at home, alcohol home delivery has also become an option. Last week, Zomato began delivering liquor to households in Jharkhand. The service has now expanded to more cities in India amid the Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0. Read on to know more about it.

Zomato expands alcohol delivery to more places: How to order online?

Zomato has now started delivery alcohol in Bhubneswar and Odisha, starting today. This comes in addition to Jharkhand including Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. The service will soon reach cities such as Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack. The Zomato app now has the new Zomato Wine Shops section from where people can start booking alcohol.

Rakesh Ranjan, Vice President at Zomato said, "We’re happy to be of service to our users in Odisha who can now use Zomato to get alcohol delivered in addition to grocery and food delivery. We are working very closely with excise departments to ensure end-to-end compliance with the safety guidelines and are also introducing consumption and identity verification protocols to promote responsible ordering and consumption. We are thankful to the Odisha government and the liquor retail industry in enabling safe and compliant delivery of alcoholic beverages in Odisha. We look forward to building this partnership together."

People living in the aforementioned cities will be able to order liquor between 9 am and 6 pm as per the state authorities instructions. The Zomato app will include only licensed alcohol retailers who have opted for the service. Zomato claims to deliver alcohol of your choice within 60 minutes. Here's how you can order alcohol via the Zomato app:

Open Zomato app on your Android or iOS smartphone

Select the 'Wine Shops' option on the app. The option will be available next to the 'Market' option

Select the 'Start One Time Verification' option to verify your age before ordering. You should be of legal age to place the alcohol order

To verify, you need to enter your date of birth, ID proof type, and ID number

Once done, you have to choose from the categories of alcohol you want to buy

Add the products to the cart

Enter address and contact details

Make the payment, place the order, and you are good to go

One thing worth noting is that you will be required to show your ID proof upon receiving the order as well.

Zomato's Wine Shops alcohol delivery service is soon expected to arrive in more places such as Delhi, Mumbai, and more eventually.

