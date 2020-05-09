COVID-19 Lockdown: Here's how you can get e-token to buy liquor in New Delhi

Image Source : QTOKEN.IN Delhi Government has launched a website to provide e-tokens for liquor shops.

As soon as liquor shops opened in multiple states, people rushed to get some alcohol as they have been sitting soberly since the lockdown was imposed. In order to avoid chaos and maintain social distancing, the Delhi government on Thursday launched an e-token service. As the name suggests, these e-tokens will be available online via a website created by the government itself.

With the help of the new online-based system, the customers will be able to book a time slot for themselves. This way the government will be able to ensure that the required social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is made among the buyers.

According to the website, only a mere 50 people will be allowed to take a token per hour. For example, if the 10 AM to 11 AM slot already has 50 people registered, you will not be able to get a token in that slot. Apart from that, the website also mentioned that currently, 160 liquor shops are open around Delhi.

In order to book a slot for yourself, you will need to go through the following steps:

Open the website www.qtoken.in on your web browser Now, click on the ‘Apply for Liquor Purchase Token’ option Fill in the required details, which include your name, phone number, govt. ID proof and more A time slot will be allotted once you click on apply. The e-token will be sent on the registered phone number along with the time slot details.

While we were able to open the website once, upon a second try, we witnessed an error on the website. The website crash has become common since the it's launch and people have been complaining about it. However, the issue should be resolved soon and people should be able to get e-tokens via the official website soon.

