Google ‘Stay and Play at Home’ Doodle Cricket Game: How to play Cricket via Google Search?

As announced yesterday, Google introduced Google 'Stay and Play at Home' Doodle, which will lead to new and different Google Doodle games every day for the next two weeks. The games will be a throwback to past popular Google Doodle games and today's Google 'Stay and Play at Home' Doodle game is Cricket (2017). Read on to know how to play the popular cricket game on Google Doodle.

Google has brought forward the popular and old Google Doodle Cricket (2017) game. The cricket doodle was introduced back in 2017 to celebrate the ICC Champions Trophy. A blog post by Google suggests that the Cricket (2017) Doodle is available in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, parts of Africa, the US, Brazil, and Taiwan. The game can be played by following these simple steps:

Open Google

The 'Stay and Play at Home' Cricket (2017) Doodle will appear

Tap on it and the Cricket game will appear in the top snippet in a Google Search

Select the Play option in the snippet to continue

Now, you have to click on the Cricket (2017) game picture to commence the game

The cricket game will be between cricket and snails. Once you start playing it, you will bat on the part of the cricket to earn points.

All you have to do is tap on the yellow bat option when a ball comes towards you and earn runs

In addition to this, if you run out, you can tap on the magnifying glass icon to get information on ICC Champion and even share your results via Facebook, Twitter or Gmail.

To recall, yesterday's Google Doodle game was Coding for Carrots to remember the coding for children game.

