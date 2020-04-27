Google 'Stay And Play At Home' coding game in Doodle: How to play

Coding for Carrots game

Google has been introducing new Google Doodles every day, especially the ones related to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The search engine has now introduced the 'Stay and Play at Home' Google Doodle for users to play popular Doodle games for two weeks. to stay busy amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Google will introduce a new game every day from its collection of popular Doodle games from the past. Today's Google Doodle game is a coding game for children.

Google announced the Google Doodle Stay and Play at Home games via its Google Doodle blog post. It said, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!" Read on to know how to play the coding game on Google Doodle.

Google 'Stay and Play at Home' coding game: How to play?

For starters, the Coding for Carrots is a Google Doodle which is meant for children. It was first introduced back in 2017 as part of the 2017 Doodle game to celebrate 50 years of children coding language Logo. The coding game requires you to get all the carrots for the rabbit by creating commands that will be given to the rabbit to get all the carrots. The game is mostly based on Scratch, a programming language for children and you can refer to it to play the game with ease. Here's how children and even you can play this game to pass your time:

Open Google

Tap on the 'Stay and Play at Home' Google Doodle

The Coding for Carrots game will appear in the top snippet

Click the Play option to start playing

Once you reach the game, tap on the huge Play button

Now that you have started, you will get instructions as to how to go about

You will be required to play the command block in the coding space available

Just drop the tiles, place it where it is required to be placed and select the orange play button. This way the rabbit will get to the carrots and you will reach new levels

Before each level. you will be given a demo to drag and drop the command tiles for you easy gameplay

Google will be introducing new games each day for the next two weeks. We will update you about all the old games being reintroduced for you to play and have fun during the Coronavirus quarantine.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage