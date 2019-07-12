7 Useful Apps by Government of India launched on Google Play: Download right now BHIM Apps, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

7 Useful Apps by Government of India Launched to Apps On Google Play Download Right Now BHIM Apps, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

For making India digitally compatible, the union government as part of the Digital India initiative, for the last five years has introduced many new mobile apps that offer services faster with enhanced user experience.

Also, read: Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphone set to launch on July 15 and Mi Water TDS Tester crowdfunding on July 23

Following are some of the best useful mobile apps that have been launched by the Government of India.

BHIM App

BHIM, also known as 'Bharat Interface for Money' is an app launched to make India cash free. The app has been developed by National Payment Corporation of India that helps in facilitating e-payments directly via bank accounts. The app is designed exclusively to transfer money directly between different bank accounts, unlike other digital wallets.

UMANG App

UMANG, also known as 'Unified Mobile App for New–Age Governance' has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that promotes Digital India initiative and is a one-in-all app that offers over 100 services that include filing income tax, utility bills, booking a gas cylinder and checking provident funds account.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan App

Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan is an initiative by the government to clean India. In case there is garbage that hasn't been picked by the municipality department for days, then simply take a picture and post it on the app. This will automatically forward it to the nearest municipality office to take care of it.

GST Rate Finder App

This app can be used by entrepreneurs and businesses to learn about GST rates. The app has been developed by the Central Board of Excise and Customs that can be great for businesses that can't get a chartered accountant to take care of the taxes.

Online RTI App

Users who plan in filing RTI can download this app and file RTI using virtual lawyers and experts who draft an application on behalf of the uses and send it for approval to the concerned department.

mPassport Seva App

The mPassport Seva has been developed by the Ministry of External Affairs and people looking for a new passport. People can download this for all passport related services.

MyGov App

The MyGov app has been launched by the Government of India that offers Indian citizens an engagement platform to channelize ideas, suggestions and comments to connect users with related government organisations and central ministries.

Also, read: Agent Smith malware infects 15 Million Android devices in India