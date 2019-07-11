Image Source : TWITTER/XIAOMIINDIA Xiaomi Mi Super Bass wireless headphone set to launch on July 15 and Mi Water TDS Tester crowdfunding on July 23

Xiaomi has teased new product launches in India that includes a Bluetooth headphone for the 5th Mi anniversary sale on Mi.com. The company has confirmed the launch of the of Mi Super Bass Wireless headphone that will be up on Amazon.in during the Prime Day sale as well as Mi.com on 15th July.

The Mi Super Bass wireless is said to come with 40mm drivers and would deliver up to 20 hours of battery life.

The Mi Water TDS Tester is capable of detecting TDS os up to 9990 in seconds, with just a push of a button. It comes with an IPX6 waterproof body and features a temperature sensor along with two replaceable button cells.

Xiaomi has also teased the Mi Bluetooth Neckband earphones basic that comes with a 35-gram lightweight body, backed with easy controls that are based on the headset and offer up to 7 hours of battery that can charge completely in just 1 hour.

Other products in the line are Mi Rechargeable Lamp with 10 lumens brightness along with 2000mAh battery and micro USB port. It offers 4 hours of battery on a single charge and 7 hours on medium brightness.

Another teaser shows the upcoming fast charger that could be the 36W Mi USB charger or a 27W Mi USB charger.

