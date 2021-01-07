PUBG Mobile India launch release date update: When will it launch, APK download link

Image Source : PUBG MOBILE INDIA PUBG Mobile India is said to launch soon after FAU-G.

PUBG Mobile India was supposed to launch in the country as a part of the mobile game’s comeback. PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Since then, the fans have been waiting for the game to make a comeback. In November, the company did announce that they will be launching PUBG Mobile India soon but there hasn’t been much development since then.

Now that the official release date of FAU-G has been announced, the fate of PUBG Mobile should also be decided soon. A recent report claims that the battle royale game could make its re-entry in the Indian markets by the end of January. On the contradictory note, another report claims that we will only see a download link to the game by March 2021.

PUBG Corporation India is also said to be working on yet another teaser of the game. The teaser will help them gain back all the attention of the fans and it could also reveal some information on the launch date of the game. The teaser will likely be made available to the public by between January 15 and January 19.

The speculated second teaser of PUBG Mobile is said to include some of the popular content creators. PUBG Corporation has also added more members to its team in India, which shows that the company is not willing to give up on the comeback anytime soon.

PUBG Mobile India APK download link availability

As of now, there is no update on when the link to download PUBG Mobile India will be made available. However, due to the recent developments, it can be said that the game will be made available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store at launch. It is also likely that the company will post an APK download link for the game on their official website.

PUBG Mobile India will have a secure gameplay environment when compared to the global version of the game. The game will also provide less harm to regular players. Due to these changes, the government might consider allowing the comeback. However, nothing can be said until an official nod is received from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.