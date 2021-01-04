FAU-G India release date announced, new teaser rolled out: How to pre-register, what to expect

Image Source : NCORE GAMES FAU-G India release date announced.

FAU-G, the Made in India battle royale game, is being teased since we lost PUBG Mobile. nCore Games, the developer behind the Indian game, has finally announced an official launch date for the game. Fearless And United Guards or FAU-G is set to release in India on January 26, Republic Day.

The release date was announced by nCore Games as well as Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCore Games. Even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar contributed in bringing the announcement to a wider audience. The actor even uploaded a teaser of the game on his official Twitter and Instagram handles.

After the ban was imposed on PUBG Mobile, FAU-G became one of the most awaited games of 2020. As the game does offer a tribute to the Indian Army, the company found that the best day to release the game would be the Republic Day, which is celebrated on January 26.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

The battle royale game went on pre-registration on the Google Play Store quite a while ago. If you have not pre-registered for the game yet, you can do so by heading over to the Play Store. It is quite possible that the game will be initially available only for Android users and will later make its way to iOS.

As mentioned above, the game developer has shared a trailer of FAU-G, which gives us a glance at the first episode of the game. The game is based on the Galwan Valley and the first episode clearly gives us a glimpse of the LOC, Ladakh.

When will PUBG Mobile India launch?

While Indian gamers are eagerly waiting for the launch of FAU-G, they are also looking forward to once again play the good old PUBG Mobile and win yet another ‘Chicken Dinner!’ with their team. PUBG Corporation has been trying hard to bring back PUBG Mobile in the form of a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India. The company is waiting for a nod from the Indian government.

Once the company receives an official nod from the government, the game will be made available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in no time.