Oppo Reno 8T is priced at Rs 29,999: All you need to know

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G has launched in India, is priced at Rs 29,999 and is available exclusively through Flipkart. The handset has featured a curved display and is said to be the trimmed-down version of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

The Oppo Reno 8T comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, and has 8GB RAM to give enough strength to the device to take a number of tasks. On the storage front, the device comes with 128GB capacity and on the camera front, the handset comes with a dual rear camera setup, led by a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The device is backed by to have a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13. The Oppo Reno 8T 5G price is expected to be similar to that of the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro, which start at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively.

In later January, OPPO also launched the new A78 5G smartphone at Rs 18,999. The handset will feature 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, and will officially go on sale from 18 January onwards from retail outlets, OPPO E-Store, and its e-commerce partner- Amazon India.

