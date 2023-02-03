ChatGTP Plus launched in the US as a new subscription service

Follow us on Image Source : OPENAI ChatGTP Plus subscription rolled out in the US: Discover its price, features, and much more

OpenAI has recently launched ChatGPT Plus, a new subscription service for their AI chatbot in the US. The subscription will be offered at $20 per month.

With its Plus membership package, ChatGPT offers more features and capabilities. Furthermore, the business reaffirmed that it will continue to offer ChatGPT services that are free to use, while the new Plus package offers more capabilities for customers.

The ChatGPT Plus subscription is initially only available in the US and will cost $20 per month. Soon, it will be implemented in additional counties. Additionally, the AI business may extend invitations to those on the waiting list to join the ChatGPT Plus program.

According to OpenAI, this new membership option will enable customers to utilize ChatGPT for free.

Features of a ChatGTP Plus subscription

Users with a ChatGPT Plus membership will have access to the services during busy hours.

Users will get priority access to the new features and benefit from speedier response times.

Users can have first access to updated and new ChatGPT features. Reportedly, these features resemble those of the ChatGPT Pro and ChatGPT Plus, which were leaked.

OpenAI will provide more premium ChatGPT options in the near future

OpenAI said that the AI platform will be modified in several ways based on the feedback it gets during the research peek.

The company has also announced the launch of its ChatGPT API, a business-integrated ChatGPT platform that will be included in current apps and services.

The business also introduced a feature named "Classifier" that would help identify writing that was created by an AI system and mistaken for human authorship.

FAQs

1. Does ChatGPT remain free?

The business will keep providing free access to ChatGPT.

2. Who made ChatGPT?

An AI-driven chatbot named ChatGPT was created by the San Francisco-based research group OpenAI.

