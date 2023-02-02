WhatsApp banned more than 36 lakh accounts in India in December 2022 - here's why

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH These WhatsApp accounts termed ‘bad’ were restrained from operation to ensure safety measures on the messaging platform.

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, imposed a ban on 36.77 lakh accounts in December 2022 across India. The messaging platform broke the news in the December edition of the India Monthly Report published under the Information Technology Rules 2021.

Reportedly, WhatsApp revealed that out of 3,677,000 ceased accounts, 1,389,000 accounts were proactively suspended before customer reports. The company cited that the banned accounts were red-flagged for being involved in malicious activities. These accounts termed ‘bad’ by WhatsApp were restrained from operation to ensure safety measures on the messaging platform. The team received 1,607 complaint reports from customers across India. Out of the total complaints, WhatsApp took action against 166 appeals.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 3 tipped to launch with alert slider, Dimensity 8200: Know more

The December figures are slightly lower compared to the November count. In November, WhatsApp ceased services for 37.16 lakh accounts, while the number of proactively ceased accounts stood at a whopping 90,000. The team received 946 complaints in November 2022.

Digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance report as part of the new Information Technology Rules 2021. As per the guidelines, the compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports. The government's guidelines are a well-planned setup to ensure customers' safety using social media platforms.

ALSO READ: 5 budget smartphones under Rs 15,000

WhatsApp shines as one of the most trusted messaging apps in India. More than 53 crore people in India rely on WhatsApp for interactions and social connections.

FAQ

Q1. How to use WhatsApp for money transfers?

A. WhatsApp users can indulge in safe and transparent money transfers using the ‘WhatsApp Pay’ feature on the platform.

Q2. Who is the current CEO of WhatsApp?

A The current CEO of WhatsApp is Will Cathcart.

Latest Technology News