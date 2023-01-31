5 budget smartphones under Rs 15,000

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartphone under Rs 15,000

With a wide range of smartphones in the market, it is sometimes tough to choose the right handset for your requirement choosing the right smartphone is not an easy task. We need to make various permutations and combinations to find the one that fits the bill. Picking the best budget-friendly smartphone can be a task sometimes as we have various budget options under the hood which ensure a seamless experience. We have shortlisted some best smartphones that offer a number of features in your budget to help you with your selection.

realme10 - Rs 13,999

One of the amazing budget phone options in the segment is the realme 10 which comes in two unique colours- Clash White and Rush Black with a light particle design. Flaunting a 6.4 inch 90 Hz Super AMOLED display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, this phone is powered by an Helio G99 Chipset processor for mighty performance. Packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery supported by 33W SUPER VOOC Charger, this phone is the terminator to provide all day long uninterrupted streaming, gaming and multitasking. The phone has 50MP Colour AI dual Camera and 16MP In-display Selfie that lets you capture stunning images. realme 10 is available in two storage variants- 4GB+64GB priced at INR 13,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at INR 16,999 on realme’s official website and Flipkart.

Moto G72 - Rs 14,999

The Moto G72 has a classy Design in a pocket-friendly range that has a 6.55 FHD+ pOLED display and 120 Hz smooth refresh rate as well as easy access to your phone with an On-Display Fingerprint sensor. The phone provides you with powerful performance with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 6GB of RAM. Multitask or play all day long with a massive 5000mAh battery supported by a 33W fast charger. Moto G72 packs with 108MP triple rear camera with a 16MP front allowing you to capture stunning photos. This phone is available in colours- Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue in the storage variant: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs 14,999 on Motorola’s official website and Flipkart

POCO M4 Pro - Rs 13,999

Another affordable option is POCO M4 Pro which comes with a sleek and appealing design. Flaunting a 6.6 inch 90Hz Full HD+ Display, this phone comes with a high-performance MediaTek Helio G96 processor for an unstoppable streaming experience. A huge 5,000 mAh battery provides 140 hours of music and 40 hours of video playback. The phone has camera specifications with a 64MP triple rear and 16MP Front Camera to meet your creative needs from all directions. POCO M4 Pro is available in 3 colours- Cool Blue, Power Black and Yellow in two storage variants 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 11,999; and 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 12,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 13,999 at Flipkart and Amazon.

Redmi Note 10S - Rs 12,499

The Redmi Note 10S is a great budget option under the Xiaomi hood that comes with exciting colours and designs and a 6.43” Super AMOLED display that brings life to the visuals. The phone provides you with an efficient performance with MediaTek Helio G95 ensuring an immersive gaming experience with brilliant picture quality. A massive 5,000 mAh battery with a 33W Fast charger ensures the extra power that you need. Redmi Note 10S packs with 64 MP quad rear camera setup and a 13MP front allowing you to capture stunning photos. This phone is available in four colours- Cosmic Purple, Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue in two storage variants: 6GB+64GB priced at INR 10,999, 6GB+128GB priced at 12,499 and 8GB+128GB priced at 15,499 on Redmi official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

iQOO Z6 44W - Rs 14,499

The iQOO Z6 44W is yet another affordable option for the ones that look for all-rounder smartphones. With a 6.44 -inch FHD+ Display, the phone provides you with efficient performance with Snapdragon® 680 Processor. A powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 44W flash charging lets you do 19.1 hours of YouTube streaming and 10.1 hours of BGMI gaming. iQOO Z6 44W packs a 50MP AI rear camera setup with 8MP Selfie Camera that allows you to create picturesque snapshots. This phone is available in 2 stunning colours- Raven Black and Lumina Blue in storage variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB priced at INR 14,499, 6GB RAM + 128GB priced at INR 15,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at INR 16,999 on iQOO’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Latest Technology News