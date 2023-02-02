Thursday, February 02, 2023
     
  5. Infinix partners with Marvel Studios for Zero 5G smartphone: All you need to know

Infinix Mobile partnered with Marvel Studios to develop the latest smartphone, the Zero 5G 2023 which is scheduled to launch in India on February 4th.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2023 22:17 IST
Infinix Partners
Image Source : UNSPLASH Infinix Partners with Marvel Studios for Zero 5G; Launch Date, Specifications, And More

Infinix Mobile has reportedly partnered with Marvel Studios ahead of the launch of their latest smartphone, the Infinix Zero 5G 2023. This collaboration is the second between the two companies, following the successful launch of the Infinix Note 12 series with the recent MCU film "Doctor Strange's Madness Multiverse."

ALSO READ: First look of Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra

The Zero 5G 2023 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' edition will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC and will have 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The handset has been scheduled to launch on 4th February and will be available on Flipkart.

ALSO READ: Poco X5 Pro to launch in India on February 6: What to expect?

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, commented on the partnership, saying, "The launch of another high-performance smartphone, Zero 5G 2023, reaffirms our commitment to continue innovating and providing our users with the best experience."

Detailed specifications:

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will have a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support, run on XOS 12 based on Android 12, triple cameras on the back and a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone will also have a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and be available in black, white, and orange colours.

Infinix is set to release a limited edition of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 to celebrate the upcoming film "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," which will be released on February 17th. The partnership between Infinix and Marvel Studios has been successful in the past, with the launch of the Note 12 Doctor Strange limited edition. The two companies are set to repeat that success with the Zero 5G 2023.

FAQs:

Q.What is the Infinix Zero 5G 2023?

A. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is a new smartphone from Infinix Mobile, available in a limited edition "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" design.
 
Q.What are the specifications of the Infinix Zero 5G 2023?
A. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate support and has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera. It runs on XOS 12 based on Android 12 and has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

