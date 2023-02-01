Poco X5 Pro to launch in India on February 6: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco confirms Poco X5 Pro India launch On February 6; Here's What To Expect

Poco has officially confirmed the launch of the upcoming Poco X5 Pro which is scheduled to launch on February 6. The handset will be the successor succeeding last year's Poco X4 Pro 5G and will be a global launch, with the introduction of the Poco X5 5G. Poco has released a teaser video featuring cricketer Hardik Pandya, the brand's new ambassador, holding the device.

The Poco X5 Pro is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition with a similar design and colour scheme. The device is rumoured to have a flat-edged design and a rectangular rear camera hump.

The company has confirmed that the X5 Pro will feature a 108MP triple rear camera setup and will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The phone will also have a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The sources expect that the Poco X5 5G will be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone which will possibly be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 48MP camera setup. The device is expected to have a 120Hz AMOLED display and 33W fast charging. The price of the Poco X5 Pro has been leaked to be in the range of Rs 21,000 to Rs 23,000, with rumours of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

