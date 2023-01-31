Vivo Y100: The Upcoming Color-Changing Smartphone with Impressive Specs

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO Vivo v25 series

Vivo is set to launch the new Y100 smartphone in India in February and is expected to come with a thinner and lighter body. The main highlight of the device is said to be the color-changing back panel which will be available in two variants. As per the sources, the price of the upcoming handset is expected to be under Rs 30,000 .

According to a 91 Mobiles report, the upcoming Vivo Y100 is said to have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ and 1300 nits peak brightness. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset the handset will be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the camera front the device might feature a 64MP primary camera will come with OIS support, and the device will run on Android 13 with Vivo FuntouchOS UI on top.

Regarding other specs, the Vivo Y100 will feature an octa-core Dimensity 900 SoC and 5G support. The phone is expected to come with a 64MP primary camera and microSD card support for storage expansion beyond 128GB.

Although, we do not have the concrete information regarding the upcoming device, but as per the leaks, and as mentioned above- Y100 might is launch under the price tag of 30K. And this might make it complete with other smartphone brands like OPPO, OnePlus, Xiaomi, to name a few, which stands under the same vicinity.

