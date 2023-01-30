Monday, January 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. iPhone 14 Crash Detection false alarms causing problems in Japan

iPhone 14 Crash Detection false alarms causing problems in Japan

False alarms by Apple's iPhone 14 series' Crash Detection feature are causing problems in Japan, with fire departments near skiing areas getting more emergency call-outs than usual because of the automated calls.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: January 30, 2023 12:59 IST
iPhone 14
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14

False alarms by Apple's iPhone 14 series' Crash Detection feature are causing problems in Japan, with fire departments near skiing areas getting more emergency call-outs than usual because of the automated calls.

ALSO READ: Apple working on iOS 17: What to expect?

 

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency of the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry has issued a warning to smartphone users regarding crash-detecting technologies in smartphones and other devices, due to an increase in automated attempts to reach for help when it is not necessary, reports AppleInsider.

ALSO READ: How can an Android user lock incognito sessions on Chrome?

 

This problem has been an issue for the Kita-Alps Nagano Fire Department, which handles five municipalities in Nagano prefecture.

Related Stories
This new tool will allow the users to change iPhone's font without jailbreak: Know-how?

This new tool will allow the users to change iPhone's font without jailbreak: Know-how?

Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023

Motorola's Moto Watch 100 to offer iPhone music control in 2023

Apple iPhone SE 4 will not launch in 2024

Apple iPhone SE 4 will not launch in 2024

India to get it's first homegrown iPhone manufacturer plant

India to get it's first homegrown iPhone manufacturer plant

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Apple working on MicroLED display: Report

Apple introduces new tool for businesses

Apple introduces new tool for businesses

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Upcoming Deals, Offers and Everything You Should Know

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Upcoming Deals, Offers and Everything You Should Know

How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact

How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact

iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with folding lens camera: All you need to know

iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with folding lens camera: All you need to know

WhatsApp for iOS update brings Search by date point on iPhone

WhatsApp for iOS update brings Search by date point on iPhone

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

iPhone 15 expected to come with Wi-Fi 6E network support: Know-more

The report mentioned that 919 emergency calls were made between December 16, 2022, and January 23, of which 134 were false calls, with most triggered by Crash Detection within a skiing area.

Similarly, Gujo City Fire Department in Gifu prefecture received 351 emergency calls from January 1 to January 23, of which 135 calls were false alarms.

It is possible to turn off the feature, but one firefighter explained that since it is an effective feature in cases where a serious accident happened, "we can't ask users to turn it off".

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News