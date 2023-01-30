Monday, January 30, 2023
     
Apple working on iOS 17: What to expect?

The new operating systems are expected to be introduced worldwide at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 which will take place in June -- iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 30, 2023 9:51 IST
Apple, ios 17
Image Source : FILE Apple working on the new iOS 17- All what to expect

Apple is reportedly working on developing its new renewed operating system- iOS 17. The new software update along with the other updates will be released this year in the upcoming events of apple, or maybe ahead of the launch of the iPhone 15.

Some of the tech giant's open-source documentation referencing to iOS 17 has received updates, as per the reports of 9To5Mac.

Every year, Apple Inc. starts adding references to its upcoming lineup of updates for iOS, macOS, and watchOS upgrades to its various open-source repositories.

Future versions are frequently referred to as "TBA" by the iPhone maker in order to hide their actual version numbers.

The following operating systems are expected to be introduced at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year-- iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17 and tvOS 17.

The release of the company's Reality Pro headset, which will give the company's lineup an entirely new operating system, is expected to coincide with the updates this year.

However, the tech giant has not yet revealed the dates for WWDC and it is still unclear whether the conference will be a hybrid in-person and virtual event like last year or a completely in-person event, the report said.

