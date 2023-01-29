Sunday, January 29, 2023
     
Why Twitter removed direct message option from the platfrom?

The "DM" button was usually placed next to the follow and notification buttons. And it got disappeared without any replacement or information.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Updated on: January 29, 2023 10:44 IST
twitter, feature, elon musk
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter removed DM feature

Twitter, a micro-blogging platform has reportedly removed the option by which the users could send a direct message to another account directly from a profile page on Android and iOS applications. The change got noticed when a number of users witnessed users reporting for the same.

The "DM" button, which usually appears next to the follow and notification buttons, has disappeared without any replacement, as per the 9To5Google report.

This seems to be the situation for all Twitter accounts and is probably just a small bug.

It is difficult to figure out whether this was done on purpose by the platform given the way the service is now run.

In the meantime, users can still send a direct message by looking up the desired account in the messages tab, the report said.

Last week, Twitter Boss Elon Musk had announced that a higher-priced subscription to the microblogging platform with no ads will be available in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Musk also announced that the upcoming update of the platform will make it less mandatory for users to use the "For You" algorithmic timeline.

