Airtel Prepaid Plans for Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699, validity for 56 days

Airtel is offering three prepaid plans- Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699. The plan will last for 56 days and will offer 100 SMS per day. Here is everything you need to know.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 25, 2023 17:16 IST
Airtel
Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Bharti Airtel is reportedly offering three prepaid plans for customers which will be valid for 56 days. The three telecom plans are available at three price tags- Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699. The plan will last for almost 2 months with add-on benefits. 

Here are the details for the 56 days validity:

Airtel Rs 479 Plan

  • This prepaid plan is valid for 56 days 
  • The prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls
  • It offers 100 SMS per day
  • For the internet, the device comes with 1.5 GB of data per day for 56 days.
  • Customers will get the benefits of platforms like Wynk Music Free, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, Free hello tunes and Cashback on FASTag.

Airtel Rs 549 Plan

  • The prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls
  • It offers 100 SMS per day
  • On the internet front, the device will deliver 2 GB of data per day for 56 days.
  • The user will get the access to Airtel Xstream App, along with other apps like Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, one select Xstream channel for free and Cashback on FASTag benefits.

Airtel Rs 699 Plan

  • Users will get 3 GB of data per day for 56 days.
  • It offers 100 SMS per day
  • The user will get an Amazon Prime Membership subscription free.
  • Users can enjoy Airtel Xstream App, one Airtel Wynk Music Free, select Xstream channel for free, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, Free Hellotunes and Cashback on FASTag.

Additional benefits:

Furthermore, Airtel is offering a chance for users to win the Apple iPhone 14. Users will have to claim Hoichoi as a select Xstream channel on their Airtel plan. This offer could only be availed on the recharge of Rs 549 and Rs 699 plan.

 
