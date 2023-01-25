Airtel Prepaid Plans for Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699, validity for 56 days

Bharti Airtel is reportedly offering three prepaid plans for customers which will be valid for 56 days. The three telecom plans are available at three price tags- Rs 479, Rs 549 and Rs 699. The plan will last for almost 2 months with add-on benefits.
Here are the details for the 56 days validity:
Airtel Rs 479 Plan
- This prepaid plan is valid for 56 days
- The prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls
- It offers 100 SMS per day
- For the internet, the device comes with 1.5 GB of data per day for 56 days.
- Customers will get the benefits of platforms like Wynk Music Free, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, Free hello tunes and Cashback on FASTag.
Airtel Rs 549 Plan
- The prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls
- It offers 100 SMS per day
- On the internet front, the device will deliver 2 GB of data per day for 56 days.
- The user will get the access to Airtel Xstream App, along with other apps like Airtel Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, one select Xstream channel for free and Cashback on FASTag benefits.
Airtel Rs 699 Plan
- Users will get 3 GB of data per day for 56 days.
- It offers 100 SMS per day
- The user will get an Amazon Prime Membership subscription free.
- Users can enjoy Airtel Xstream App, one Airtel Wynk Music Free, select Xstream channel for free, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle, Free Hellotunes and Cashback on FASTag.
Additional benefits:
Furthermore, Airtel is offering a chance for users to win the Apple iPhone 14. Users will have to claim Hoichoi as a select Xstream channel on their Airtel plan. This offer could only be availed on the recharge of Rs 549 and Rs 699 plan.