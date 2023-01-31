Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 with 5-inch display launched in India, costing more than an iPhone 13

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony Walkman NW-ZX707

Sony India has launched its latest flagship Walkman NW-ZX707, for audiophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts. The device is priced at Rs 69,990 and is available exclusively on Headphone Zone.

The device features a 5-inch 720p TFT colour display, runs on Android 12, and offers better battery life. Let’s have a look at the details of the newly launched Walkman NW-ZX707. The Walkman uses edge-AI and DSEE Ultimate technology to upscale compressed digital music files in real time for CD-quality playback. It also comes with a DSD Remastering Engine, which resamples PCM audio into DSD format for improved sound quality.

The NW-ZX707 has a premium milled aluminium frame and features upgraded fine-tuned capacitors, FTCAP3 (High polymer capacitor for improved sound quality. The Walkman is also equipped with a large 8mm coil for balanced output and an OFC milled block to bring the sound that appears to rise from silence.

In terms of battery, the Walkman has a longer battery life compared to previous models, offering up to 25 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 23 hours of 96 kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback, or up to 22 hours of streaming.

The device is also equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging and has a storage capacity of 64GB, with the option for storage expansion. The device weighs 227g and measures 16.9mm in thickness.

