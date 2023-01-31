Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 with 5-inch display launched in India, costing more than an iPhone 13

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 is a premium portable music player for hi-fi enthusiasts and audiophiles. With its advanced sound processing, 5-inch display, long battery life, and Android 12 software, it's the perfect blend of modern technologies and traditional Walkman.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2023 23:31 IST
Sony Walkman NW-ZX707
Image Source : SONY Sony Walkman NW-ZX707

Sony India has launched its latest flagship Walkman NW-ZX707, for audiophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts. The device is priced at Rs 69,990 and is available exclusively on Headphone Zone.

 

The device features a 5-inch 720p TFT colour display, runs on Android 12, and offers better battery life. Let’s have a look at the details of the newly launched Walkman NW-ZX707. The Walkman uses edge-AI and DSEE Ultimate technology to upscale compressed digital music files in real time for CD-quality playback. It also comes with a DSD Remastering Engine, which resamples PCM audio into DSD format for improved sound quality.

The NW-ZX707 has a premium milled aluminium frame and features upgraded fine-tuned capacitors, FTCAP3 (High polymer capacitor for improved sound quality. The Walkman is also equipped with a large 8mm coil for balanced output and an OFC milled block to bring the sound that appears to rise from silence.

In terms of battery, the Walkman has a longer battery life compared to previous models, offering up to 25 hours of 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 23 hours of 96 kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback, or up to 22 hours of streaming. 

The device is also equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging and has a storage capacity of 64GB, with the option for storage expansion. The device weighs 227g and measures 16.9mm in thickness.

FAQs:

Q.What makes the Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 special?

A.The device features a DSD Remastering Engine that resamples PCM audio into the high-quality DSD format for improved sound quality and edge-AI and DSEE Ultimate technology that upscales compressed digital music files for CD-quality lossless playback.

Q.How much does the Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 cost?

A. The Walkman NW-ZX707 is priced at Rs 69,990 and can be purchased exclusively on Headphone Zone from January 30.

