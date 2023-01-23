Vivo X90 and X90 Pro scheduled to launch on 3 February- Here are the leaked retail box images

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Leaked Retail Box Images Confirm Global Launch of Vivo X90 and X90 Pro on February 3rd

The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are expected to make their global debut on February 3rd, according to recent leaks. The latest leak comes in the form of retail box images, which show the Vivo and Zeiss optic branding. This suggests that the X90 series will feature advanced camera technology, likely from the iconic lens maker. Let’s have a closer look at the retail box leak.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaked ahead of official launch: What to expect from the flagship

Vivo X90 Series Expected Global Launch

Popular tipster Paras Guglani has uploaded the retail box images on Twitter, which confirms the launch date and pre-sales date of the devices. According to the leaked information, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro will be launched globally on February 3rd, and pre-sales will start on January 27th.

ALSO READ: How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact

The retail box render didn’t reveal much about the design or specifications of the phone. It’s a simple rectangular box which confirms the ZEISS branding that’s all.

Vivo X90 And Vivo X90 Pro Features

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 13 Passes Indian BIS Certification Hinting towards an imminent launch

The leaked specifications of the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro suggest that the devices will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, which is a powerful 7nm SoC. The X90 series is expected to come with a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, which will provide smooth and responsive visuals.

In terms of memory and storage, the X90 series is expected to come with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, which will provide plenty of power and storage for even the most demanding users.

The smartphones are said to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, a 50MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor for the Pro model. The vanilla variant sports a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, a 12MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide. Both devices are tipped to offer a 32 MP selfie camera sensor.

The Vivo X90 is said to come with a large 4,810mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, which will allow users to charge their devices quickly and efficiently. While the Pro model is rumoured to pack a 4,870mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

While these are just expected specifications, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are shaping up to be powerful and feature-rich devices. The official launch is set for February 3rd and we will have to wait until then to confirm the specifications and features of the device.

FAQs

Q: What is the expected launch date for the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro?

A: According to recent leaks, the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are expected to make their global debut on February 3rd. Pre-sales for the device are expected to start on January 27th.

Q: What are the expected camera features for the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro?

A: The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are expected to feature advanced camera technology, likely in collaboration with lens maker Zeiss optics. Specific camera features have not been confirmed, but leaks suggest that the devices will come with a triple-camera setup on the back, which could include a high-resolution main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens.

Latest Technology News