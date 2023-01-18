Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact

WhatsApp owned by Meta is the most widely used online instant messaging service in India. It comes with a variety of features which the users are not aware of, for example personalized ringtones for each contact We have provided a few pointers here to help you use the application more effectively.

Android users can create individual ringtones for specific contacts by following the steps listed below. Customize ringtones for individual calls

Step 1: Select the tab for conversations.

Step 2: Tap on the contact's name to access their profile after choosing a personalized ringtone.

Step 3: Select Custom notification down the page.

Step 4: Use custom notifications from the menu.

Step 5: Select the ringtone of your choice by tapping Ringtone under Call Notifications.

Set a custom tone for each contact's iPhone ringtone

Step 1: To personalize the tone for specific contacts, select the conversations tab.

Step 2: Next, select the contact for whom you want to create a bespoke ringtone.

Step 3: After that, tap Wallpaper & Sound.

Step 4: Tap Alert Tone under Custom tone to select a different tone.

On an Android device, a user can personalize the ringtone that plays when a group video call comes in so that a different ringtone is played. Listed below are the steps.

Step 1: Choose the Chats option.

Step 2: Select the group that you want to personalize a ringtone.

Step 3: To access your profile, tap the Group name after that.

Step 4: Select Custom notification down the page.

Step 5: Use custom notifications from the drop-down menu.

Step 6: Select the ringtone of your choice by tapping Ringtone under Call Notifications.

However, group calls on the iPhone come with a pre-set ringtone. This ringtone cannot be changed in any way.

FAQs

Q1. Where does WhatsApp store its sound?

On Android, media files are saved in the WhatsApp/Media/folder automatically. The folder will reside on your SD Card or External SD Card if you do not have internal storage.

Q2. Is WhatsApp Audio possible to tap?

The communication between WhatsApp users and their phone numbers is encrypted, so it cannot be intercepted.

