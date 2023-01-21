Follow us on Image Source : MI.COM Xiaomi 13 Passes Indian BIS Certification Hinting Towards An Imminent Launch

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has been recently spotted on the Indian Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting towards an imminent launch in the country. The device was also spotted on the Thai NBTC certification website which suggests that Xiaomi might soon unveil the Xiaomi 13 Pro in various Asian markets.

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone giant, has always been known for its flagship devices that offer high-end features at an affordable price. The company has been expanding its global market and has recently unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 13 series in China, including the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The Xiaomi 13 lineup is now making its way to the global market, and India is the following country to receive the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts impressive specs, including a 6.73-inch QHD+ 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB UFS4.0 storage. It also has a triple rear camera setup with 50MP + 50MP + 50MP and a 32MP front-facing camera. The device has a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

This device is expected to come with the latest and greatest technology to provide users with an unparalleled smartphone experience. The device also has a triple rear camera setup, an excellent addition for photography enthusiasts. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The device also has a 32MP front-facing camera that is perfect for selfies and video calls.

In addition to the impressive hardware, the Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14, the latest version of Xiaomi's custom UI. The device also comes with a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

FAQS

Q. When will the Xiaomi 13 Pro be launched in India?

As of now, there is no official announcement from Xiaomi regarding the launch date of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India. However, since the device has been spotted on the Indian BIS certification website, it is expected that the launch may be imminent.

Q. Does the Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro have expandable storage?

No, the Xiaomi Mi 13 Pro does not have a microSD card slot for expandable storage. However, it does come with internal storage options of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, which should be enough storage for most users. If you need more storage, you can use cloud storage services or external hard drives to store your files.

