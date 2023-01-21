Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaked ahead of official launch: What to expect from the flagship

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones of the year, and with its official launch just around the corner, details about the device have started to leak across the channels. The latest leak suggests that the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be available at a starting price of $799, which is around Rs 64,950 in India.

One of the most talked about features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is its camera. According to leaks, the device will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilization) support and a 12-megapixel selfie camera that supports 4K 60fps videos and dual-pixel autofocus. This is a significant upgrade from the previous model and suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be an excellent device for photography enthusiasts.

Another significant upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S23 is its battery life. The device is said to come with a slightly bigger battery unit than its predecessor, providing users with longer battery life and enabling them to use the phone for extended periods.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will also be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, providing fast performance and support for 5G networks. Additionally, the device will come with support for HDR10+ and will feature a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S23 looks like it will be an excellent device, with improvements to the camera, battery life, and performance. However, it's worth noting that these details are all based on leaks and rumours, and Samsung has not confirmed the official prices and specifications. The official launch is scheduled for the 1st of February, and we will have more details on the device then.

