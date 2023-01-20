Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft starts to roll out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that it has started rolling out the tabs feature in Notepad for Windows 11. It was in December 2022, when a Microsoft employee accidentally announced the tabs feature for the 'Windows 11 Notepad' application by sharing a screenshot of Notepad's internal version online, which displayed the app's new tabs interface on the platform.

ALSO READ:

The tech giant has said this new update will bring in support for multiple tabs which will help the user to create, manage, and organise multiple files in a single Notepad window, claims the company.

Also, users could further continue to work with files across multiple windows- this could be done by dragging a tab out to it's own window, and a new app setting which will enable you to customise- whether files open in new tabs or a new window by default.

With the update, users will also get new keyboard shortcut keys to support managing tabs as well as some improvements to managing unsaved files, like automatically generating the file name/tab title based on content and a refreshed unsaved changes indicator.

The tech giant further mentioned that the company is aware of a couple of issues that may impact users' experience with this preview.

"Some users might encounter issues with certain keyboard shortcuts, and we will also continue to optimise performance to ensure Notepad continues to meet our high standards of performance, reliability, and compatibility," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News