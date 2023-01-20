Friday, January 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft started rolling out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft introduces support for multiple tabs in which users will be able to create, manage, and organise multiple files in a single Notepad window. Users could continue to work with files across multiple windows by dragging a tab out into its own window.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 20, 2023 14:28 IST
Microsoft, Windows 11, tech news
Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft starts to roll out tabs in Notepad for Windows 11

Microsoft has announced that it has started rolling out the tabs feature in Notepad for Windows 11. It was in December 2022, when a Microsoft employee accidentally announced the tabs feature for the 'Windows 11 Notepad' application by sharing a screenshot of Notepad's internal version online, which displayed the app's new tabs interface on the platform.

ALSO READ: 

The tech giant has said this new update will bring in support for multiple tabs which will help the user to create, manage, and organise multiple files in a single Notepad window, claims the company.

Also, users could further continue to work with files across multiple windows- this could be done by dragging a tab out to it's own window, and a new app setting which will enable you to customise- whether files open in new tabs or a new window by default.

With the update, users will also get new keyboard shortcut keys to support managing tabs as well as some improvements to managing unsaved files, like automatically generating the file name/tab title based on content and a refreshed unsaved changes indicator.

The tech giant further mentioned that the company is aware of a couple of issues that may impact users' experience with this preview.

Related Stories
Microsoft Team to allow real-time document signing during the meetings- Know more

Microsoft Team to allow real-time document signing during the meetings- Know more

Microsoft to launch 2 new Surface laptops in October: What to expect?

Microsoft to launch 2 new Surface laptops in October: What to expect?

Microsoft set to roll out new Windows update to over 190 countries

Microsoft set to roll out new Windows update to over 190 countries

Mozilla challenges Microsoft, Google, Apple for anti-market practices

Mozilla challenges Microsoft, Google, Apple for anti-market practices

Microsoft brings new Outlook for Windows for office insiders- Know the new features

Microsoft brings new Outlook for Windows for office insiders- Know the new features

Microsoft brings back Task Manager shortcut to Windows 11

Microsoft brings back Task Manager shortcut to Windows 11

Windows 11 Update: This new feature will make file sharing easier

Windows 11 Update: This new feature will make file sharing easier

Microsoft adds 'Portrait feature to PowerPoint for iPhones

Microsoft adds 'Portrait feature to PowerPoint for iPhones

Microsoft bans crypto mining to protect its cloud service customers

Microsoft bans crypto mining to protect its cloud service customers

Microsoft launches real-time voice translation in Skype

Microsoft launches real-time voice translation in Skype

Microsoft redesigns Skype with new themes and colour options: Know-more

Microsoft redesigns Skype with new themes and colour options: Know-more

Microsoft reveals its best Xbox games of 2022

Microsoft reveals its best Xbox games of 2022

Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Apple launches music, TV, devices apps on Microsoft Store: Know how to access

Microsoft likely to lay off thousands of employees today to cut around 5% of its workforce: Reports

Microsoft likely to lay off thousands of employees today to cut around 5% of its workforce: Reports

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Tech industry in turmoil: Layoffs on the rise as companies struggle to stay afloat

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs to fuel future growth: Here’s what CEO Satya Nadella has to say

"Some users might encounter issues with certain keyboard shortcuts, and we will also continue to optimise performance to ensure Notepad continues to meet our high standards of performance, reliability, and compatibility," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News