Samsung Galaxy Watch: These new features will allow users to stream live video

Samsung is working on getting the new smart home features added to the Galaxy Watch devices to enable users to view live feeds from home, doorbell rings and Nest cameras on their smartwatches. Galaxy Watch users will soon be able to control a broader range of devices.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 20, 2023 18:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch5
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Samsung said that it is adding a couple of more smart home features to its Galaxy Watch devices. The new features will enable the users to view live feeds from home, doorbell rings and Nest cameras on their smartwatches.

Ring camera owners can also use the two-way intercom feature from their Galaxy Watch, reports Engadget. The company first brought Nest integration to the SmartThings ecosystem in early 2021.

Moreover, Galaxy Watch users will soon be able to control a broader range of devices like- thermostats, smart air purifiers, and blinds, from their wrists, according to the report.

 This builds on existing Galaxy Watch support for TVs, air conditioners, lights and other devices.

Further, the company said that the users won't need to open the SmartThings app to control their smart home devices.

They can swipe right from the watch face to access those functions, said the report.

However, Samsung didn't reveal exactly when the update will be available.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to release a human assistant robot named 'EX1' this year.

The company said that it sees robots as "a new growth engine".

"We plan to release a human assistant robot called EX1 within this year," said Han Jong-hee, vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics.

Inputs from IANS

