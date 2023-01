Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecommunications services providers have announced the launch of its 5G services in the Odisha region, by entering cities like Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela launched in early January. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Currently operational at Bali Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Near Temple, Mangala Lane, Sea Beach, Gundicha Temple, Kumbharpada, Penthakata, Nilachakra Nagar, Chakratirtha Road in Puri. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Soumendra Sahu, COO – of Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Puri. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In the last year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business. From India's first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first 5G powered hologram to India's first recreation of a game-changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage to India's first 5G connected ambulance to India's first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.

