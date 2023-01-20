Friday, January 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

Airtel 5G Plus services have entered the Odisha market and the customer can enjoy the services without any extra cost until the rollout is widespread. At present, the 5G Plus have reached Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Updated on: January 20, 2023 13:07 IST
Airtel 5G, 5G Plus
Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel 5G Plus

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecommunications services providers have announced the launch of its 5G services in the Odisha region, by entering cities like Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela launched in early January. ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G: Quick Review- Good device under Rs 20,000

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. ALSO READ: Apple takes on Google, Alexa with new smart home devices

 

Currently operational at Bali Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Near Temple, Mangala Lane, Sea Beach, Gundicha Temple, Kumbharpada, Penthakata, Nilachakra Nagar, Chakratirtha Road in Puri. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time. ALSO READ: VingaJoy CHOTA BHEEM VB-SX10 Powerbank: Quick Review

 

Commenting on the launch, Soumendra Sahu, COO – of Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Puri. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Related Stories
Airtel 5G Plus launched in 8 cities of India: All you need to know

Airtel 5G Plus launched in 8 cities of India: All you need to know

Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Airtel surpasses 1 million customers on it 5G network within 30 days

Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan in two circles; pan-India roll-out expected

Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan in two circles; pan-India roll-out expected

Airtel 5G Plus to power Nagpur International Airport- Know more

Airtel 5G Plus to power Nagpur International Airport- Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Patna: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Patna: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now available in 4 airports and 13 cities

Airtel 5G Plus now available in 4 airports and 13 cities

Airtel, Meta join to accelerate India's digital ecosystem

Airtel, Meta join to accelerate India's digital ecosystem

Airtel 'World Pass': How can a single pass enable users to travel across 180+ countries, easily?

Airtel 'World Pass': How can a single pass enable users to travel across 180+ countries, easily?

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Shimla

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Shimla

Airtel acquires Lemnisk's stake to build largest customer data platform

Airtel acquires Lemnisk's stake to build largest customer data platform

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Airtel, Tech Mahindra partners to deploy a captive private network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In the last year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first 5G powered hologram to India’s first recreation of a game-changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage to India’s first 5G connected ambulance to India’s first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News