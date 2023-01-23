Galaxy Unpacked Event: New teaser video surfaced highlighting space zoom, night mode capabilities and more

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung is set to unveil its latest Galaxy S23 series at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled for February 1. The brand has been teasing the arrival of the devices for a while and recently, the company has teased a video highlighting the Space Zoom and Night Mode capabilities of the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra device.

As per the expectations, the new Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The handset will be paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. On the camera front, the device will feature a 200MP main camera, a 12MP secondary camera, and a couple of telephoto cameras. In terms of battery, the handset will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W fast charging.

The series is also expected to come with new features, such as satellite connectivity and a new 200MP camera sensor. Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are already live on the Samsung India website, along with Samsung exclusive stores and Amazon. Customers will have to pay an upfront amount of ₹1,999 to pre-order the device. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will come with pre-order bonuses worth 5,000. However, to avail of these benefits, one must purchase the device before March 31, 2023. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to come with major upgrades like satellite connectivity.

