HP Envy x360 15 laptops launched for content creators: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : HP HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Laptop 13-bf0085TU

HP has introduced a new range of Envy x360 15 laptops which are designed for content creators in the country. The new range of laptops will be available at a starting price of Rs 82,999 and could be purchased from the official website of the company, as well as from the other retail partners.

ALSO READ: Vivo X90 and X90 Pro scheduled to launch on 3 February- Here are the leaked retail box images

"HP's new Envy x360 15 portfolio enables content creators to express themselves through best-in-class display and smart, high-performance productivity features that liberate creativity and expression," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director-Personal Systems, HP India.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 ways to help you take good care of smartphone chargers

The new Envy x360 laptops feature a 15.6-inch OLED touch display and support a durable 360-degree hinge. To enable greater display and powerful performance, the new Envy x360 15 portfolios will feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processors which are integrated with Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp for iOS update brings Search by date point on iPhone

According to the company, the flicker-free and anti-reflection screen will deliver the ultimate colour accuracy even after a long period of usage, supported by an Eyesafe display- to reduce eyestrain for the user.

The device will offer an Emoji Keyboard for a faster communication, and for video conferencing, the laptop has a 5MP IR camera with intelligence features like AI Noise reduction and Auto Frame Technology.

Continuing HP's focus on sustainable impact, the new Envy x360 15 portfolio contains ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminium. It gives more screen real estate with an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio to see more of the screen and less scrolling.

The HP 'Fast Charge' enables long battery life with quick charging, offering up to 10 hours of battery life.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News