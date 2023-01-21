Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH WhatsApp for iOS update brings Search by date point on iPhone

WhatsApp has released its most recent stable update for iPhone users. The ability to search for messages by date has been added by the update, which has been made available to iOS users on the Apple App Store. The new update also lets users share documents, videos, and images with other WhatsApp users in chat messages by dragging and dropping them from other apps into the messaging app. The update is expected to be available to all iPhone users soon and has begun to reach some users.

The most recent stable update, build number 23.1.75, for iOS users has been made available on the Apple App Store by the instant messaging and voice-over-IP platform owned by Meta. Users can now search and locate specific chat messages by date with the most recent update. It also gives users the ability to drag and drop images, documents, and videos that they want to share with WhatsApp from other apps.

With the introduction of the search-by-date feature on WhatsApp for iOS, it appears that WhatsApp users on iOS are no longer restricted to searching for messages using keywords. Within the messaging window, the search-by-date feature appears as a scrollable menu that lets users select the date, month, and year they want to skip.

Additionally, the ability for users to hide their online status and a shortcut to message themselves that opens a chat window at the top of the user's chat list remain in the most recent update.

On the other hand, it would appear that the most recent WhatsApp update is currently available in their App Store for a selected group of users. As a result, a broader rollout may be anticipated in the coming days.

FAQs

Q1. What are the new WhatsApp features for the iPhone?

WhatsApp is working on a new picture-in-picture feature for iPhone video calls. iOS users will be able to open and use other apps while on a WhatsApp video call with this new feature.

Q2. If WhatsApp is uninstalled will someone lose data?

If you don't have a backup, you can keep your WhatsApp account, but you won't be able to access your chat history.

