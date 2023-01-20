Friday, January 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Netflix to roll out paid password sharing: All you need to know

Netflix to roll out paid password sharing: All you need to know

Netflix announced that Reed Hastings has stepped down as Netflix's co-CEO and will now serve as an executive chairman, and Greg Peters has stepped up from COO to become Ted Sarandos's co-CEO. It was reported earlier that Netflix was planning to put an end to its password-sharing feature.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 20, 2023 16:24 IST
Netflix
Image Source : PIXBAY Netflix

Netflix, a streaming giant has announced it to roll out its new paid password-sharing option 'more broadly', by the end of the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

ALSO READ: Instagram launches 'Quiet Mode' to help users overcome distractions

The company has mentioned this in an earning report by saying, "While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognise this is a change for members who share their account more broadly."

ALSO READ: Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Know-more

It further added: "As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don't live with," it added.

ALSO READ: Nokia T21: The new tablet with a 2K display and Stylus support

Post launching the paid password sharing, the streaming giant expects some "cancel reaction in each market" but it will eventually result in "improved overall revenue."

The company also announced that Reed Hastings has stepped down as Netflix's co-CEO and will now serve as an executive chairman, and Greg Peters has stepped up from COO to become Ted Sarandos's co-CEO.

Related Stories
Twitter urges all its users to change their password after bug discovered

Twitter urges all its users to change their password after bug discovered

Still using 'password' and '123456' as pass codes? Read on

Still using 'password' and '123456' as pass codes? Read on

Google's new password manager will enable to manage multiple passwords: Know-how

Google's new password manager will enable to manage multiple passwords: Know-how

'Samsung' is the most commonly-used passwords in 2021: Study

'Samsung' is the most commonly-used passwords in 2021: Study

Netflix not showing its new ad-free plan to some users: Know-why

Netflix not showing its new ad-free plan to some users: Know-why

Netflix adds new game on Android and iOS: All you need to know

Netflix adds new game on Android and iOS: All you need to know

Kdramas Releasing on Netflix in 2023: Sweet Home, Crash Course in Romance, Love to Hate You & others

Kdramas Releasing on Netflix in 2023: Sweet Home, Crash Course in Romance, Love to Hate You & others

Netflix's revenue growth expected to be the weakest: Here's why

Netflix's revenue growth expected to be the weakest: Here's why

Netflix 2023 Release Slate: OTT platform adds 49 new movies including Heart Of Stone, Leo & others

Netflix 2023 Release Slate: OTT platform adds 49 new movies including Heart Of Stone, Leo & others

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that Netflix was planning to put an end to its password-sharing feature in early 2023.

The company had long been aware that password sharing is a problem that negatively affects its earnings, but the rise in subscriptions in 2020 led the streaming giant to avoid addressing the issue. Because of the revenue downfall last year and the platform's first subscriber loss in 10 years, Hastings decided that it was time to take action on the issue.

In October last year, the streaming giant announced the 'Profile Transfer' feature to prevent password sharing that had been rolled out to all members globally.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News