Nokia T21: The new tablet with 2K display and Stylus support

Nokia has launched its latest tablet, the T21, in India. The T21 is the successor to the T20, launched in India last year. The device comes with a 10.36-inch 2K display with SGS low blue light certification, an 8,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and runs on Android 12 out of the box. The device will be available for purchase in India starting January 22.

Regarding pricing, the T21 comes in two variants - Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE. The Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs. 17,999, and the LTE variant is priced at Rs. 18,999. The device will be available in Charcoal Gray and come with a single 4GB+64GB storage configuration. On Nokia's website, pre-ordering for the product has already started. Customers can take advantage of a pre-booking offer of Rs. 1000 with a complimentary flip cover.

The T21 boasts several features, including a 2K display, stylus support, and a massive battery. The device is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The device also features an 8-megapixel rear, front-facing camera and dual stereo speakers with OZO Spatial Audio. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.



FAQ

1. What is the price of the Nokia T21 in India?

There are two versions of the Nokia T21: Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE. Priced at Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi version and Rs. 18,999 for the LTE version. One 4GB+64GB storage configuration in Charcoal Gray will be available for purchase.

When will the Nokia T21 be available for sale in India?

2. The Nokia T21 will be available for sale from January 22, 2023, on Nokia.com and other partner retail stores. On Nokia.com, pre-ordering has already begun, and customers can take advantage of a pre-booking offer of Rs. 1000 and a complimentary flip cover worth Rs. 1999.

3. What are the key specifications and features of the Nokia T21?

The Nokia T21 is the latest tablet from the company and features a 10.36-inch 2K display, stylus support, and a Unisoc T612 chipset. It offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 8-megapixel front and rear cameras. It also has a large 8,200mAh battery and runs on Android 12.

