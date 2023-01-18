Here are 5 ways to help you take good care of smartphone chargers

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH 5 ways to help you take good care of phone chargers

You are probably used to the panic-stricken reaction many have these days when they discover their device's battery life is running low. Although battery longevity is crucial, we frequently forget that batteries are useless without the appropriate chargers. Of course, it would be wise to increase the life of our gadgets' batteries, but in the meanwhile, we should take careful care of our chargers. Here are some pointers on how to achieve it.

Always unplug by the head

Never try to unplug a charger by grabbing the cord and pulling; instead unplug by the head. Even if it appears to be working and that you aren't hurting yourself, the stress will eventually lead to permanent inside harm.

Keep it dry

Keep it dry and well away from water sources. Never charge in the kitchen or the bathroom, and always wipe spills as soon as they occur.

Keep it cool

Chargers can be harmed by extreme temperatures, both hot and cold. Avoid leaving chargers on carpet or rugs, particularly in warm areas. Insulate it before moving throughout the winter.

Keep it tucked away

A misplaced charger can suddenly transform into a tripwire. This could significantly harm you in addition to harming the charger (by tearing the cord or breaking the plug head, for example).

Use a surge protector

Electrical surges can occur at any time, and if they are severe enough, they can harm or even kill electronic components. Don't take the chance, especially in stormy weather or in structures with circuits that weren't constructed properly.

FAQS:

1. What are lithium-ion batteries?

Lithium-ion batteries are a type of rechargeable battery that uses lithium ions as the primary component of the electrolyte. They are commonly used in portable electronic devices, electric vehicles, and renewable energy systems

2. How often should we charge our phones?

According to manufacturer ratings, the typical lithium-ion battery life of a modern phone is 2 to 3 years or roughly 300 to 500 charge cycles.

Latest Technology News