Why is rising popularity of ChatGPT is putting pressure on Google?

Taking over the chatbot market from Google, ChatGPT is reportedly giving a run for its money. With its advanced technology and simple design, ChatGPT is fast gaining ground on Google. In response, Google has begun developing its version of an AI search engine and is set to launch around 21 new products at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event.

According to a New York Times report, ChatGPT's rising popularity is putting pressure on Google. This year, the company now intends to introduce more than 20 new products and present a chatbot-enhanced version of its search engine. Former Google research director D. Sivakumar claimed that ChatGPT has set the standard for what a new search experience could entail and that this represents a significant point of vulnerability for Google.

Despite this challenge, Google has the resources and tools to remain competitive in the industry through its use of artificial intelligence. To tackle the new AI chatbot, Google is also taking advice from Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who has not been involved with the company in recent years. Brin and Page have approved plans to integrate more chatbot features into Google's search engine and have guided the company's leaders who are focusing heavily on artificial intelligence in their plans.

Developed by OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research laboratory, ChatGPT is a language model that utilises cutting-edge technology to provide users with an efficient and prompt experience. While Google may be facing competition from ChatGPT, the company has a history of overcoming challenges and is likely to continue to do so in the future.

