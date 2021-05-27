Image Source : PIXABAY Work From Home 2021: Make your home office setup better with these gadgets

Technology is embedded into every pocket of our daily lives. From watching television to working out — smart devices and technology can connect and streamline our many digital needs. To build out your home with advanced equipment offering discounted entertainment, organization and security. We have collated a list of smart devices for your perfect work from home setup that will not only save time but also prove to be value for money.

Realme Smartplug

The Realme Smartplug makes your traditional Appliances Smart which means you can control your appliances over Wifi from far away via Realme link App. This means whether you are in the Bedroom or outside your house you can turn on/off the lights in the living room to create a lively Atmosphere. Realme smartplug is available at Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline stores.

Price: Rs. 799

Mi Led Smart Bulb

Mi Led Smart Bulb Helps in easy temperature and brightness control. You can adjust the colour temperature anywhere from 1700K to 6500K. When the setting demands you can amp up or dim the brightness as you like.The Mi LED Smart Bulb emits 800 lumens of light and consumes just 10W of energy, making it easy for you to make the switch. With Mi Home app you can pick any color, control the bulbs and even schedule it to turn on the moment you reach home. Mi led smart bulb is available at Mi.com, Flipkart.com & Amazon.com.

Price: Rs. 1,299

Realme Soundbar

Realme 100W Soundbar is made from premium metal for a sleek and elegant Look. The 60 W full-range speakers and the 40 W Sub Woofer for a 2.1 Channel Accoustic System, which delivers a crisp and clear Mid & High Frequency sound, and a deep powerful bass. Therefore you enjoy a cinematic Viewing Experience at home. It supports a variety of connection options and is now equipped with a variety of wired ports. Not just that, it also supports Bluetooth wireless connections. Realme Soundbar is available at Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline stores.

Price: Rs. 6,999

Mi Home Security Camera 360

The dual motorhead enables the camera to rotate and capture a full 360° horizontal view and 96° vertical view. The design and quiet motor allow the rotation to remain smooth and silent. Distance of vision depends on the actual environment. The camera is pre-installed with the rotation base and can be placed on a table, window, ceiling or wall. Inverted installation is possible with a minor camera setting change. Mi Home security camera 360° is available at Mi.com, Flipkart.com & Amazon.com.

Price: Rs. 2,899