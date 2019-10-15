Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Launch Live: Pixel 4 smartphones, Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go unveiled

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Launch Live Updates

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL were unveiled in a grand event in New York on Tuesday. Pixel series is Google's attempt towards the creation of premium smartphones. Its earlier versions have won praises for its camera quality. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL have a host of new features such as Motion Gestures powered by its Soli-radar chip, along with improved dual camera. The launch event kick-started at 10.00 am New York Time, which according to Indian Standard Time was 7.30 pm. Google is hosting a live event on Twitter and You Tube.

We can say that Google Pixel 4 series has been the most leaked phones, so much so that the company itself went on to reveal what the device might look like.

As it is Google hardware event, along with Pixel 4 phones, revised versions of Pixel Buds and Pixelbook Go have also been launched so far.

