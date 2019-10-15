Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Launch Live: Pixel 4 smartphones, Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go unveiled

New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2019 21:05 IST
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL were unveiled in a grand event in New York on Tuesday. Pixel series is Google's attempt towards the creation of premium smartphones. Its earlier versions have won praises for its camera quality. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL have a host of new features such as Motion Gestures powered by its Soli-radar chip, along with improved dual camera. The launch event kick-started at 10.00 am New York Time, which according to Indian Standard Time was 7.30 pm. Google is hosting a live event on Twitter and You Tube.

We can say that Google Pixel 4 series has been the most leaked phones, so much so that the company itself went on to reveal what the device might look like. 

As it is Google hardware event, along with Pixel 4 phones, revised versions of Pixel Buds and Pixelbook Go have also been launched so far.

Stay tuned for live updates.

 

  • Oct 15, 2019 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL has soli chip, 90Hz displays and Face Unlock

    "The most helpful smartphone. #pixel4 starts at $799 and is available in the colors Just Black, Clearly White, and limited edition Oh So Orange. Pre-order now on Google Store", Made by Google tweeted.

  • Oct 15, 2019 8:54 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Pixel 4 is going to shoot as much as 9 photos to layer to lower noise and improve highlights and shadows.

     

  • Oct 15, 2019 8:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Google Pixel 4, Next Next-generation Nest products unveiled

    Google has finally launched its Pixel 4 series in white, black and latest coral colour. Along with face unblock, radar sensor for motion sensing features, it also has air gestures which will help users swipe their hands in the air allowing them to skip songs and silence calls.

    Next-generation Nest products include Nest Mini, Nest Wi-Fi

     

     

  • Oct 15, 2019 8:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Google Pixelbook Go unveiled

    Google also unveiled the Pixelbook Go, which is priced starting from $649 (roughly Rs. 46,000). The base variant features an Intel Core m3 processor, while the top end variant features a Core i7 processor. It weighs in at just 900 grams, and is said to deliver 12 hours of battery life.

    https://twitter.com/madebygoogle/status/1184113369747378177

  • Oct 15, 2019 8:07 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Google Pixel Buds!

    Upgraded Pixel Buds unveiled. It features long range Bluetooth connectivity and 5 hours of continous playback among others. ''New Pixel Buds have been designed with you in mind: truly wireless, rich sound, clear calls, and an amazingly comfortable and stable fit.,'' the caption read. 

