Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T: Best flagship smartphones of 2019

Best Flagship smartphones of 2019

A lot of flagship smartphones were launched in the year 2019. From Apple iPhones to the newly launched Realme X2 Pro, here's a list of the best flagship smartphones launched this year.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple launched three new iPhone models this year, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. You must be wondering why we selected the iPhone 11 over the Pro models. Right? It is because we feel even though the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max bring a great number of features, they are quite overpriced in India. However, the iPhone 11 brings similar features for a significantly lower price point.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung launched three major flagship smartphones this year. While the Galaxy Fold is simply out of budget for a lot of people, the Galaxy Note 10 series have dropped the 3.5mm headphone jack. This made us select the Samsung Galaxy S10 series as the best flagship smartphones of 2019. They are the last flagship smartphones from Samsung to come with the 3.5mm headphone jacks. Also, they come in 3 different sizes, the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ giving different types of users different options.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

Once again, we selected the regular smartphone over its Pro variant. With the OnePlus 7T Pro, the company has entered the premium smartphone segment challenging contenders like the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10. However, OnePlus, as a brand, is known for offering flagship features at a lower price point. So, the OnePlus 7T feels like a sweet spot for both premium features like a 90Hz display and a decent price tag at Rs. 37,999.

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 Pro in 2019 to compete against the likes of the Asus 6z and the OnePlus 7. The smartphone comes with a pop-up selfie camera, an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and much more. Sure, the smartphone had to make its fair share of compromises to reach the starting price tag of Rs. 25,999. However, the smartphone still brings a lot to the table making it one of the best flagships launched in 2019.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

Realme India has also launched its first flagship smartphone this year. While the Realme X2 Pro is not a perfect smartphone, it does offer a lot of features that are unique to the price segment. The smartphone comes with 50W VOOC flash charge technology, which makes it one of the fastest charging flagship smartphones. Also, the phone brings a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back.

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 was launched in 2019 as a successor to the ROG Phone. The smartphone not only solved a lot of issues that its predecessor had, but also brought a much better price tag. The Asus ROG Phone 2 is priced in such a way that it directly competes against the likes of the OnePlus 7T. The smartphone brings RGB lighting, 120Hz high refresh rate display, up to 12GB RAM and much more.