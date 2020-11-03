Apple iPhone 12 Pro First Look: A stunning new design

The Apple logo now sits in the middle.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 12 series that consists of four phones, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini. While the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are geared towards the masses, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are the phones for users who want more. The two phones offer a spectacular set of cameras with technology like the LiDAR sensor. The iPhone 12 Pro is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,19,900. Here's a close look at the new iPhone 12 Pro:

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA iPhone 12 Pro uses a matte finish glass on the back.

Just like the last year, the Pro series get a matte finish back with a glossy finish on the camera module. This makes the iPhone 12 Pro feel much more premium than it already is.

Image Source : INDIATV/DEVESH ARORA iPhone 12 Pro comes with FaceID support.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It comes with 460ppi pixel density.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The OLED display is bright and crisp.

According to Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro can deliver up to 17 hours of video playback and 11 hours of video streaming. For charging, users can take advantage of USB PD or use the MagSafe wireless charging of up to 15W.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA There is a triple camera setup on the back along with a LiDAR sensor.

iPhone 12 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back, consisting of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also a LiDAR sensor at the back.

Image Source : INDIATV / DEVESH ARORA The iconic ringer switch is placed on the left right above the volume buttons.

Apple iPhone 12 models come with support for 5G right out of the box. This means the new iPhones are ready for the next big thing in the telecom industry. Apart from that, the new iPhone 12 Pro also supports Wi-Fi 6, VoLTE, Wi-Fi calling, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and more.

